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'We're all in grief': Chicano artists reckon with Cesar Chavez abuse allegations

NPR | By Mandalit del Barco
Published March 24, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT

Artists who helped build Cesar Chavez's legacy are now grappling with allegations of sexual assault against the late labor leader.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
See stories by Mandalit del Barco