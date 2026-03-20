© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Palestinians celebrate Eid in Gaza, making the most of a fragile ceasefire

NPR | By Anas Baba
Published March 20, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT
Palestinians gather in Gaza City to mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, with Eid prayers. Israeli airstrikes prevented such gatherings last year and the year before during the war on Hamas.
Anas Baba
/
NPR
Palestinians gather in Gaza City to mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, with Eid prayers. Israeli airstrikes prevented such gatherings last year and the year before during the war on Hamas.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Many Muslims are celebrating the start of Eid al-Fitr on Friday to mark the end of Ramadan, a month of daylong fasts.

For two years of war, Gaza's streets shook with the sound of deadly Israeli airstrikes. Eid was muted.

This year, a fragile ceasefire has allowed Palestinians there to once again gather for Eid prayers. They listened to sermons among the rubble of destroyed mosques and homes. Hamas police secured the streets and greeted children.

Despite continued hardship, glimpses of joy and little luxuries also appeared: kids were dressed in colorful new clothes, friends posed for selfies and Eid prayers rang through the streets.

The holiday comes as Israel further restricts the entry of aid through only one partially opened crossing. Approximately 200 trucks are entering Gaza daily since the start of the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran, according to Israel.

That's a fraction of the 600 trucks U.N. aid agencies say are needed to reach all of Gaza's 2 million people, most of whom live in makeshift tents and rely on aid for survival.

Copyright 2026 NPR

People gather for prayers on Eid in Gaza City on Friday.
Anas Baba / NPR
/
NPR
People gather for prayers on Eid in Gaza City on Friday.
Young women pose for selfies in Gaza City on Friday.
Anas Baba / NPR
/
NPR
Young women pose for selfies in Gaza City on Friday.
People walk past tents in Gaza City on Friday as Palestinians there celebrated Eid.
Anas Baba / NPR
/
NPR
People walk past tents in Gaza City on Friday as Palestinians there celebrated Eid.
Children beamed in colorful new clothes for the Eid holiday.
Anas Baba / NPR
/
NPR
Children beamed in colorful new clothes for the Eid holiday.
Palestinians pray in Gaza City and Eid prayers rang through the streets.
Anas Baba / NPR
/
NPR
Palestinians pray in Gaza City and Eid prayers rang through the streets.
Children wore colorful new clothes for Eid.
Anas Baba / NPR
/
NPR
Children wore colorful new clothes for Eid.
Girls walk past tents in Gaza City on Friday. For two years of war, Gaza's streets shook with the sound of deadly Israeli airstrikes
Anas Baba / NPR
/
NPR
Girls walk past tents in Gaza City on Friday. For two years of war, Gaza's streets shook with the sound of deadly Israeli airstrikes
A boy looks at Hamas police on Eid in Gaza City.
Anas Baba / NPR
/
NPR
A boy looks at Hamas police on Eid in Gaza City.
People listen to sermons outside, near destroyed and damaged buildings.
Anas Baba / NPR
/
NPR
People listen to sermons outside, near destroyed and damaged buildings.
People gathered together to mark the holiday.
Anas Baba / NPR
/
NPR
People gathered together to mark the holiday.
People pray on Eid in Gaza City on Friday.
Anas Baba / NPR
/
NPR
People pray on Eid in Gaza City on Friday.
Despite continued hardship, there were glimpses of joy on Eid in Gaza on Friday.
Anas Baba / NPR
/
NPR
Despite continued hardship, there were glimpses of joy on Eid in Gaza on Friday.
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]