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Gambling addiction is on the rise. How can you cope with it?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 19, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT
A stack of hundred-dollar bills sits on a craps table in the casino on the opening night of the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)
John Locher/AP
A stack of hundred-dollar bills sits on a craps table in the casino on the opening night of the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Nearly 20 million adults reported some kind of problem gambling last year, according to a survey by the National Council on Problem Gambling. And the rise of online gambling in more than 30 states is making the problem worse.

Chris Anderson, a licensed therapist who previously suffered from gambling addiction, joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss what gambling addiction looks like and how to cope with it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom