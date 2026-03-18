Fort Erie Race Track announces opening day for 129th year

The Fort Erie Rack Track will celebrate the start of its 129th season of operations with thoroughbred horse races and plenty of other entertainment throughout the year.

The schedule kicks off Sunday, May 31 and will run through Oct. 20. Opening day will include two cup races — the Summer Solstice Cup and the Sprint Into Summer Cup — with a farmer's market and food trucks on site. The evening will culminate with a concert by Niagara-based band The Figure Four.

Other highlight events on the docket include the 91st running of the Prince of Wales Stakes in September, the Wiener Dog Races in July, and the Track-O-Lantern Halloween celebration in October.

“We believe strongly in the province’s Destination Niagara strategy, and this race calendar puts us in a good position to be one of Niagara’s premier tourist destinations this summer,” said Drew Cady, general manager of Fort Erie Race Track, in a press release.