Why the memeification of war matters

Over the past few weeks, the war between the U.S. and Israel against Iran has killed thousands across the Middle East, displaced hundreds of thousands from their homes, and injured scores more.

Oil prices have skyrocketed. Though an ongoing investigation shows a U.S. missile was responsible for an attack on an Iranian school that killed dozens of children, no government has taken accountability. And Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, said President Trump has not taken a military draft off the table.

The internet is full of memes around the ongoing war, many made and posted by the White House account on X. Footage of U.S. missiles edited into popular video games, “SpongeBob SquarePants,” emojis, and lighthearted music all seem to be a part of this meme campaign.

Will not stop until the objectives are met.



Unrelenting. Unapologetic. 🔁 pic.twitter.com/iM9fqjn1zc — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2026

And Iran seems to be taking part in the meme wars as well.

What’s the objective of these memes? And do they serve a larger purpose than just to troll rival countries?

Host Scott Tong discusses with Tine Munk, senior lecturer in criminology at Nottingham Trent University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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