Remembering poet, writer and translator Coleman Barks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 12, 2026 at 11:51 AM EDT

The poet and writer Coleman Barks died last month at the age of 88. He was well known for his translations of the works of the 13th-century Persian mystic poet Jalaluddin Rumi. Coleman Barks even appears on a Coldplay album, “A Head Full of Dreams,” reading a translation of Rumi’s “The Guest House.”

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to Coleman Barks’s sister, Elizabeth Barks Cox, who is also a writer, about his life and work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom