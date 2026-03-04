'Sip and stroll': NY lawmaker wants to ease liquor laws during World Cup

A state lawmaker is pushing a plan to let some New York bars and restaurants serve beer and other libations outdoors when hundreds of thousands of FIFA World Cup revelers descend on the tri-state area this summer — but even some in the hospitality industry question whether it’s too late to make it happen.

Assemblymember Tony Simone, a Manhattan Democrat, introduced a bill last week that would allow New York City and other municipalities to set up “entertainment zones” within their borders. If approved, patrons would be able to buy adult beverages from businesses with existing liquor licenses and drink them as they hit the street within the designated area.

Simone, who represents parts of Midtown and Chelsea, said he envisions so-called “sip and stroll” zones during the international soccer tournament in areas of the state with a high density of restaurants and bars, such as 9th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen within his district.

But with the tournament set to begin in three months, Simone is facing a major time crunch. Not only would the state Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul have to approve the bill before then, individual municipalities — such as New York City — and the State Liquor Authority would have to sign off on any individual “entertainment zone” plans before they could go into effect.

“ Clearly, we'll have to move fast,” Simone said. “ It actually is a more controlled way of ensuring that small businesses can take advantage of the World Cup coming to New York City.”

If signed into law, the measure would only be in effect from June 1 through July 31, 2026 — which encompasses the five weeks of soccer matches that make up the World Cup, including the eight matches slated for MetLife Stadium in nearby New Jersey that are expected to bring a horde of domestic and international visitors to New York City.

Simone said he modeled his legislation after the similar measure signed into law in Washington state, which is hosting World Cup matches in Seattle and allowed nine nearby cities to offer expanded indoor or outdoor alcohol offerings during the tournament.

So far, New York state has not yet moved to do anything similar. As it stands, FIFA is planning on hosting outdoor “fan zones” from June 17 through June 28 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens and from July 4 through 19 at Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan.

Across the Hudson River, FIFA and the state of New Jersey had been planning a major Fan Fest at Liberty State Park in Jersey City before abruptly scrapping it late last month. Instead, Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s administration is making $5 million available to set up community watch parties throughout the state.

Simone’s proposal came a week after the Jersey City festival was canned. And it also comes amid years of squabbling over the future of outdoor dining in New York City, which has perplexed city leaders since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic .

The New York State Restaurant Association is on board with Simone’s proposal and will be looking to help push it at the state Capitol in Albany, according to Kevin Dugan, the group’s vice president for public affairs.

But the New York City Hospitality Alliance, which represents the bar and restaurant industry within the five boroughs, struck a far less optimistic tone.

“At this late stage, [it’s] not realistic that it will be passed by both houses, signed by the Governor and then implemented where NYC could request a special outdoor area to be reviewed by the [State Liquor Authority], all in the next 3 months,” said Robert Bookman, the alliance’s lawyer, in an email.

Hochul’s office said the governor is committed to ensuring the state is making the most of its World Cup proximity. But a spokesperson for the governor declined to comment on Simone’s bill.

“Governor Hochul will review any bill that passes both houses of the Legislature,” spokesperson Kassandra White said in a statement.

Hochul’s administration is sponsoring two major watch parties for key World Cup matches: One on June 12 at Stony Brook University on Long Island for the United State’s first match; the other on July 19 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla, Westchester County, for the World Cup final.

Dugan said he’s hopeful Hochul will be open to helping boost the bar and restaurant industry throughout the soccer tournament. He pointed to her recent move to allow bars to sell alcohol during the Olympic men’s hockey gold medal game, which took place in the morning hours when alcohol sales are normally prohibited.

”The governor has shown a willingness to recognize these opportunities when they come along,” Dugan said. “Hopefully that this will fit into that category as well.”