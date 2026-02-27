© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Trump tries to flip the script on tariffs, Clintons try to deflect in Epstein deposition

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 27, 2026 at 11:48 AM EST

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd invite Bloomberg managing editor Mario Parker and Axios senior contributor Margaret Talev to the Friday politics roundtable to discuss the latest news, including President Trump’s trip to Texas on Friday to sell his increasingly unpopular tariffs, and former President Bill Clinton’s deposition about his past relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom