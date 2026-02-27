Buffalo Toronto Public Media to Realign 88.7 FM and 94.5 FM

Move is part of a long-term sustainability plan

Buffalo Toronto Public Media today announced it will move programming currently heard on 88.7 FM and 94.5 FM to better align programming and audience with BTPM’s frequencies. The realignment follows the recent conversion of 94.5 FM to an advertising-eligible license and is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the organization’s long-term financial sustainability after the loss of $2.2 million in annual federal funding.

The switch could happen as soon as May, but the date has not yet been determined.

“The federal funding cut put us in a difficult position,” said Tom Calderone, President & CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media. “But we are using this moment to think creatively — as we always have — about how we serve our community while protecting BTPM’s essential services. We still have details to finalize before the switch launches. However, we know how much our audiences value the stations they have listened to for decades, and we didn’t want to wait to share what’s ahead.”

Under the new alignment:

BTPM Classical will move to 88.7 FM and continue operating under a sponsor-supported license. Because NPR will not allow its programming on an advertising-eligible station, Morning Edition , All Things Considered , and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me will be broadcast on 88.7. BTPM Classical will be available without those flagship NPR programs on an HD station, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown, and on the BTPM Classical stream.

will move to 88.7 FM and continue operating under a sponsor-supported license. Because NPR will not allow its programming on an advertising-eligible station, , , and will be broadcast on 88.7. BTPM Classical will be available without those flagship NPR programs on an HD station, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown, and on the BTPM Classical stream. BTPM NPR will be available on the BTPM NPR stream as well as on an HD station, 91.3 WOLN in Olean, and 88.1 WUBJ in Jamestown. Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me and other familiar programming will be available on the station. It will no longer broadcast BTPM The Bridge or Friday Night Lights high school sports games.

will be available on the BTPM NPR stream as well as on an HD station, 91.3 WOLN in Olean, and 88.1 WUBJ in Jamestown. and other familiar programming will be available on the station. It will no longer broadcast BTPM The Bridge or Friday Night Lights high school sports games. 94.5 FM will become a reimagined, full-service station featuring local, national, and international news, public affairs, entertainment, sports, and music, supported by members and an advertising-eligible license. The as-yet-named station will also have a dedicated streaming option.

will become a reimagined, full-service station featuring local, national, and international news, public affairs, entertainment, sports, and music, supported by members and an advertising-eligible license. The as-yet-named station will also have a dedicated streaming option. BTPM The Bridge will retain its programming and format but will be on an HD station and will simulcast in the evening on 94.5 FM instead of 88.7 FM.

Because NPR does not allow its programming on advertising-eligible licenses, NPR content cannot be broadcast on 94.5 FM. This creates a significant benefit for listeners who prefer a largely talk-focused, 24/7 news and information service, uninterrupted by music or high school sports. The shift allows for a more purist NPR experience on BTPM NPR.

At the same time, 94.5 FM will evolve into a dynamic, broad-based station — essentially launching a semi-new service for the region — blending local news, public affairs, cultural programming, sports coverage, and music in a format designed to reflect the full breadth of the Buffalo and Toronto communities. The new name for the station will be announced soon.

“Buffalo Toronto Public Media remains a nonprofit organization. Our mission, editorial standards, and public service commitment remain unchanged,” Calderone said.

Strengthening Sustainability

More than half of Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s annual operating budget is supported by members. While community support over the past nine months has been extraordinary, replacing a $2.2 million structural funding loss indefinitely through donations alone would not be realistic or responsible.

The advertising-eligible license on 94.5 FM provides greater sponsorship flexibility, including the ability for sponsors to include calls-to-action and limited descriptive language. Advertising will be introduced gradually, with category restrictions and strict separation between editorial decision-making and sales operations.

Listeners will receive reminders and transition assistance ahead of the May change, which may include a virtual Town Hall and at least one in-person event.

Link to FAQs: https://www.btpm.org/stations-faq

