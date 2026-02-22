© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Thousands of nurses to return to work after 41-day strike, longest in New York City history

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published February 22, 2026 at 11:47 AM EST
NYSNA
NYSNA
NYSNA

The New York State Nurses Association has ratified a new contract with New York-Presbyterian.

It follows a 41-day, 15,000 nurse strike at several New York City based private hospitals. Other contracts with Montefiore and Mount Sinai were ratified last week.

The three-year contract improves enforceable safe staffing standards, protect health benefits, immigrant patients and nurses, increases salaries by more than 12 percent, and provides safeguards against artificial intelligence.

WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with NYSNA President Nancy Hagans about the agreement.
Samantha Simmons
