How presidents have blurred the line between politician and celebrity

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 16, 2026 at 12:08 PM EST
Personal cameras photograph President Donald Trump as he arrives to speak before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Evan Vucci/AP
Personal cameras photograph President Donald Trump as he arrives to speak before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

In a Vogue profile, reporter Maya Singer calls California Gov. Gavin Newsom “embarrassingly handsome.” He’s a possible 2028 presidential candidate, and the profile is a reminder of how the line between politician and celebrity can be fuzzy.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Kathryn Brownell, a professor of history and director of the Center for American Political History, Media and Technology at Purdue University, about the role of celebrity and charisma for presidents in the past and present.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom