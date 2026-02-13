© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Could the EPA's decision to abandon climate change regulation give more power to the states?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST

The Trump administration has revoked the scientific finding that justifies the federal government’s regulation of greenhouse gas emissions.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with University of California, Los Angeles legal scholar Ann Carlson, an expert in U.S. environmental law and former acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

