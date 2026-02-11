STREAM LOCAL AND BEYOND

Buffalo Toronto Public Media Launches BTPM+

Introducing BTPM+, the brand-new, FREE streaming service from Buffalo Toronto Public Media — created with Western New York and Southern Ontario communities in mind. Designed to be simple and accessible, BTPM+ puts award-winning programs from PBS and BTPM right in people’s pockets.

BTPM+ offers access to thousands of additional dramas, documentaries and more on BTPM+ with PBS Passport. Most importantly, BTPM+ is a platform focused on featuring local producers and content creators.

“We are positioning ourselves as a local streaming service that can stand out in a competitive market while offering both high-quality local and the national content people love,” said BTPM CEO and President Tom Calderone. “BTPM+ also strengthens the community’s connection with all we do to serve Western New York and our neighbors to the north.”

BTPM+’s primary strength is that it offers a level of personalization and customization that enhances the watcher’s experience. PBS app recommendations and trends are from a national lens, but BTPM+ showcases carousels based on our local audience’s needs and interests. It's public media streaming with you in mind.

