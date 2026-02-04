© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A look inside America's first mail-order record club

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 4, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST

To mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, we’re cataloging 25 objects that define the country’s history.

Young People’s Records was a popular mail-order subscription club in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Smithsonian Folkways director and curator Maureen Loughran about why the music became such a hit, how the record club works, and why it’s important for telling the story of America.

Cover art for Tom Glazer's "Around the World" release, YPR 701. Design and illustrations by Abe Ajay. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution)
/
Cover art for Tom Glazer's "Around the World" release, YPR 701. Design and illustrations by Abe Ajay. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom