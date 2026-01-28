Kathryn's Must-Sees on BTPM PBS in February

This February, we have a great lineup to going into Black History Month. Some program highlights include documentaries, including "Black to the Bigs," and "Black and Jewish: An Interwoven History."

Don't miss our original documentaries, including "Underground Railroad: The William Still Story" and "The Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights." We've also included a powerful local documentary that delves into the heart-wrenching aftermath of the tragic mass shooting at Tops Supermarkets in Buffalo, NY, in 2022.

Keep reading for more information about each of these programs and when you can catch them airing on BTPM PBS! Many of these programs are also available to our members via BTPM PBS Passport to watch on demand.

Phoebe & Jay – Monday-Friday, beginning 2/2, 10:30 am

"Phoebe & Jay" is a new animated series for children aged 3-5, designed to support early literacy skills in preschoolers. The series showcases the various kinds of texts kids see in their everyday lives, from signs and posters to labels and movie tickets, helping them understand, navigate, and participate in the world around them.

The series follows the adventures of 6-year-old fraternal twins Phoebe and Jay Yarber, who live with their family in the fantastical Tobsy Towers. Whether using a flyer to help a neighbor find a lost pet, reading clothing labels to find the right size shirt, or using a chore chart to tidy up before a surprise guest arrives, Phoebe and Jay model for young viewers how they, too, can develop important life skills and engage with others in their family and community.

Watch "Phoebe & Jay" on PBS KIDS!

Underground Railroad: The William Still Story – Monday, 2/2, 9 PM

William Still works to help slaves over the Canadian border, becoming an unheralded hero of the Underground Railroad. Still was determined to get as many runaways as he could to Freedom's Land, smuggling them across the US border to Canada.

Watch "Underground Railroad: The William Still Story" free online or with the BTPM PBS app!

Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights – Monday, 2/2, 10 PM

"The Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights" explores the Black elite and intellectual society at the turn of the 20th century, a class rarely presented. It examines the heated debate and conflict between W.E.B DuBois and William Monroe Trotter with Booker T. Washington on how to best uplift the race and secure equality for their community.

Watch "Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History – Tuesdays, beginning 2/3, 9 PM

Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History is a four-part series tracing the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans — defined by solidarity and strained by division. Drawn together by racism and antisemitism, they forged civic and cultural bonds, especially during the civil rights era. The series explores both the challenges and the enduring promise of that alliance.

Watch "Black and Jewish: An Interwoven History" online or with the BTPM PBS app!

Nature: Parenthood (mini-series) – Wednesdays, beginning 2/4, 8 PM

The mini-series, narrated by David Attenborough, explores the extraordinary strategies and adaptability of animal parents raising their young. The series kicks off with "Grasslands," where animal parents must constantly balance risk and reward when raising young in open grasslands.

Preview "Nature: Parenthood" here!

Independent Lens: The Librarians – Monday, 2/9, 9 PM

When lawmakers seek to review a list of books, librarians find themselves on the frontlines of a national battle. Across the U.S., librarians face the impact of uniting against library collection standards that include restrictions on race-related and LGBTQIA+ content. Drawing on historical context, The Librarians explores the broader implications for education and public life.

Preview "Independent Lens: The Librarians" here!

Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office on Masterpiece (marathon) – Saturday, 2/14, 5-8 PM

The extraordinary story of the greatest miscarriage of justice in British legal history, where hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters and postmistresses were wrongly accused of theft, fraud, and false accounting due to a defective IT system.

Watch "Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office on Masterpiece" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Secrets of WWII Black GIs in Britain – Monday, 2/16, 9 PM

In Secrets of WWII: Black GIs in Britain, presenter Nadifa Mohamed reveals Winston Churchill’s controversial decision to allow America’s segregated army into the U.K. during World War II, bringing in 15,000 Black troops who endured discrimination and hostility from white GIs. The film explores the resulting tensions that arose, the violent clashes that broke out like the "Battle of Bamber Bridge," the British support of the Black troops, and the lasting impact of this wartime racism.

Black to the Bigs (Cascade) – Monday, 2/16, 10 PM

The film examines the reasons for the significant drop in the percentage of Black players in the MLB since its peak in the 1980s, a trend that has reached its lowest levels since Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. It features candid interviews with baseball greats and current stars, including Ken Griffey Jr., Mookie Betts, Dusty Baker, and Harold Reynolds, who discuss the systemic barriers and advocate for change.

Patience (marathon) – Saturday, 2/21, 3-9 PM

Patience Evans is a young autistic woman who works in the York Criminal Records Office. Her world changes when she comes to the attention of DI Bea Metcalf. Bea recognizes Patience's unique powers of deduction and asks her to join her team.

Watch "Patience" with BTPM PBS Passport!

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece (Season 6 Finale) – Sunday, 2/22, 9 PM

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 finale brings World War II to a close in Europe (VE Day), focusing on the emotional returns and new realities for the Skeldale family, especially Tristan's PTSD from wartime experiences and Siegfried's struggles with loneliness, while Mrs. Hall plans to return to care for her son Edward, bringing renewed hope and change to Darrowby and marking the end of the war era for the series.

Watch "All Creatures Great and Small" with BTPM PBS Passport!

5/14: The Journey Here, The Hope to Come – Monday, 2/23, 9 PM

A poignant and powerful documentary that delves into the heart-wrenching aftermath of the tragic mass shooting at Tops Supermarkets in Buffalo, NY, in 2022. Through intimate interviews with survivors, loved ones of victims, and community leaders, this film explores the profound impact of the event on the East Side of Buffalo. It sheds light on systemic issues such as racial inequality, redlining, and economic disinvestment, while also highlighting the resilience and hope that emerge from adversity. Featuring insights from historians, medical professionals, and financial experts, the documentary not only examines the historical roots of these challenges but also envisions a future of empowerment and change. By ending on a note of hope, it inspires viewers to reflect on the power of community and the potential for a brighter future. This is a story of pain, perseverance, and the unwavering belief in a better tomorrow.

It Is Up to Us – Monday, 2/23, 9:30 PM

This is a documentary about segregated/racist America. We look at many historical facts that are little remembered today, and how they affect us all going forward. It is about the stories we tell of a ‘zero-sum’ country where if one group makes gains, another must experience loss. Racism, and the fear of ‘being replaced’ is at the root of many problems in this country —health care, voting rights, housing, the wealth gap, incarceration, and the list goes on. Central to the documentary is the fact that racism was codified in federal, state, and local laws and practices. A brief history of racism in America, with the hope of promoting equity.

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears, Thursday, 2/26, 8 PM

After freeing a young girl in Jerusalem, Phryne Fisher begins to unravel a mystery concerning priceless emeralds, ancient curses and the truth behind a suspicious disappearance.

Watch "Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears" with BTPM PBS Passport!

The Forsytes: An Inside Look – Thursday, 2/26, 10 PM

The Forsytes follows the lives of the wealthy Forsyte family in 1880s London, whose generations find themselves torn between the claims of tradition and self-sacrifice versus personal happiness and the pursuit of love. Follow the tale of desire, ambition, and betrayal.

Dick Van Dyke: A Celebration – Friday, 2/27, 8 PM

At 100 years young, we celebrate the life and career of legendary actor Dick Van Dyke. Known for iconic roles in Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and his classic CBS sitcom, he has delighted audiences on screen and stage for eight decades.

Watch "Dick Van Dyke: A Celebration" free online!

Aging Backwards 3 with Miranda Esmonde-White – Friday, 2/27, 10 PM

Miranda Esmonde-White develops a practical six-point plan that focuses on gentle daily movement to keep the mind sharp and body active at any age.