Micron digs into CNY soil marking a $100 billion investment in microchip manufacturing in the state

WAER | By Scott Willis,
Holliday Moore
Published January 16, 2026 at 11:26 AM EST
Nine silver shovels are perched on guitar stands outside a shed in the middle of a snowy field, waiting to be used in a groundbreaking ceremony.
Scott Willis
Nine shiny shovels wait in a snowy field for the official Micron groundbreaking ceremony.

Several hundred New York leaders stood in the middle of an open field under a giant heated tent Friday morning to witness the ceremonial groundbreaking of Micron’s first microchip fabrication lab at White Pine Commerce Park in Clay north of Syracuse.

The project has taken several years to clear environmental approval at the local, state, and federal levels.

Micron, an Idaho-based company, plans to build four mega fabrication plants over two decades on the site, making it the largest single private investment in New York State.

Eleven NY leaders in winder coats ceremoniously dig shovels into a strip of earth alongside half a foot of snow. They're standing in front of a giant earth mover tractor with the sign "Micron" on its side.
Scott Willis
New York and Onondaga County's top leaders dig into soil marking the official launch of construction for multi-billion dollar Micron plant.

WAER has a team of reporters covering the event. Check back here and on our social media sites for the latest pictures and details throughout the day.
