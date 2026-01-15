© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Martin Luther King Junior Day of Service continues to grow

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jay Moran
Published January 15, 2026 at 1:32 PM EST
A group of volunteers pose out the Michigan Avenue Baptist Church
East Side Stewards
Volunteers on the MLK Day of Service have assisted at several East Side locations, including the Michigan Avenue Baptist Church

From 20 volunteers showing up on the first day of service in 2021, the Sixth Annual Martin Luther King Junior Day of Service is expected to draw well over 300 on Monday. 

Organizer Faustenia Morrow of the Monarch of Infinite Possibilities says people will be helping at more than 30 churches and nonprofit organizations.  

“It’s grown because people want to give service. People want to do something and make an impact,” said Morrow.  

The day starts 8 a.m. at the historic Bethel AME Church on Michigan Avenue, with a rally and breakfast . Volunteers will be then sent to the many locations for two hours of work.  

“Taking care of each other and taking care of the world is our responsibility,” added fellow organizer, Rev. Ahmad Randall of Elim Christian Fellowship. 

“So, the Martin Luther King Day of Service is our opportunity to do what we are responsible to do, which is to be of service, to be of use to one another.”  

The chores for volunteers could include clearing the basement of an East Side church or putting together packages at a food pantry. No matter the volunteer, Morrow says everyone will be put to use.  

“I think that, like Dr. King said, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.’ You can make a contribution by just showing up.” 
