What RFK Jr.'s new food pyramid means for your diet

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 8, 2026 at 11:54 AM EST

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced new dietary guidelines for Americans, including a new food pyramid with red meat, cheese, vegetables and fruits at the top.

We hear more from Jerry Mande, nutritionist and professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a former senior advisor at the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

