CALLING ALL KID WRITERS!

The BTPM PBS KIDS Writers Contest Is Back

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media PBS KIDS Writers Contest has returned, calling students in grades K-3 to compose and illustrate stories. Boundless imagination, creativity and insight make young writers a known force in storytelling, and BTPM is wholeheartedly dedicated to investing in those skills.

Creative writing helps power children’s brains and boosts results in other academic subjects including math, science, and languages. The PBS KIDS Writers Contest especially strengthens self-expression, self-confidence, and communication skills and provides an opportunity for children to share stories with an audience, learn how to meet deadlines, and understand word count and subject matter boundaries.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this educational opportunity again for children in our region," said Beth Fronckowiak, BTPM's Senior Director of Learning & Engagement. "We love to hear how Contest participation impacts their children with improved confidence and attitude towards reading and writing." For more information about entry rules, contest resources and more visit btpm.org/writers-contest.

Children in grades kindergarten through third, from our Western New York and Southern Ontario viewing areas, are encouraged to write and illustrate stories and submit them to BTPM, who will select winners and award prizes. This year’s deadline is March 31, 2026.

Entries may be mailed, dropped off, or emailed along with the official entry form to WritersContest@btpm.org.

The BTPM PBS KIDS Writers Contest is sponsored by Denny’s, America’s Diner.

