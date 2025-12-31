© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Georgia lawmakers debate what to do about expiring Obamacare subsidies

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:59 AM EST
Georgia Democratic State Representative Sam Park (L) and Georgia Republican State Senator Ben Watson (R). (Matthew Pearson and David Goldman/AP)
Matthew Pearson and David Goldman/AP
Georgia Democratic State Representative Sam Park (L) and Georgia Republican State Senator Ben Watson (R). (Matthew Pearson and David Goldman/AP)

Some states are trying to step in and help pay for health care as Affordable Care Act subsidies are set to expire when the clock strikes midnight.

In Georgia, some Democrats are pushing for the state to provide funding to cover the subsidies, but many Republicans are opposed.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Georgia Republican State Senator Ben Watson and Georgia Democratic State Representative Sam Park.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom