Looking back at the most memorable pop culture moments from 2025

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 29, 2025 at 12:09 PM EST

This year has been a doozy for pop culture fanatics. From the rise of the cultural phenomenon “KPop Demon Hunters,” and the craze for plush toys resembling smiling monsters, to the return of retro museum heists, there was almost too much happening in 2025 to keep track.

Have no fear: Here & Now host Elissa Nadworny breaks down the top unforgettable moments with Brittany Luse, co-host of NPR’s It’s Been a Minute.

