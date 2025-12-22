© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What was the best book of 2025? Our go-to book expert shares her picks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 22, 2025 at 11:54 AM EST
Arrangement of hardback books. (Mint Images/Getty Images)
Mint Images/Getty Images
Arrangement of hardback books. (Mint Images/Getty Images)

Our go-to book expert, Traci Thomas of The Stacks podcast, talks with host Scott Tong about a few of her top picks for the best books of 2025.

Traci Thomas’s best books of the year

Fiction

Nonfiction

Poems and essays

Cookbooks

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom