What the steep decline in the immigrant population means for the U.S. economy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 19, 2025 at 12:11 PM EST

Net immigration has declined significantly and is on track to be near zero for 2025. This has big economic implications. With fewer people in the workforce, the job market and economy could shrink.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Wendy Edelberg, who is a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution and a former chief economist for the Congressional Budget Office.

