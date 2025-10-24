© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Theater seats and the bottom of the graphic with a white THEATER TALK logo on the top half
Theater Talk

Theater Talk: Last chances for 3 good shows - Bellissima's BITE ME (see photo), Lancaster's NIGHT WATCH, and ART's GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE. Openings include Musicalfare's COME FROM AWAY, 2nd Gen's URINETOWN, BUA/First Look's GIRL IN THE WASHROOM, and Alleyway's OAK.

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
BITE ME, Bellissima Productions iset in Ujima's basement community room, stars Janae' Leonard and Jeremy Meyers
Bellissima Productions
BITE ME, Bellissima Productions iset in Ujima's basement community room, stars Janae' Leonard and Jeremy Meyers

This week on Theater Talk Anthony and Peter talk about your last chances to see three plays which close this weekend: BITE ME, an intense two-hander set in a high school, NIGHT WATCH by Lucille Fletcher (of SORRY WRONG NUMBER fame), and GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE by local favorite Tom Dudzick. In between, Anthony found time to see the new movie version of KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN starring Jennifer Lopez, et. al. And there are four (4) good openings: COME FROM AWAY as MusicalFare starts its season at Shea's 710 Theatre, URINETOWN (where you have to "pay to pee") produced by 2nd Generation Theatre at Shea's Smith Theatre, THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM (ghost hunters then and now) by local playwright Bela Poynton, and OAK with teenagers, a shotgun, and a swamp monster by the author of MAGNOLIA BALLET (seen previously at the Alleyway). SCROLL DOWN TO SEE COMPLETE LISTINGS

Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!

Check out all of Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "Theater News" (the new "On the Boards") at theatertalkbuffalo.com!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS: (Last chances!)

BITE ME, a play by Eliana Pipes, directed by Maria Ta, starring Janaé Leonard and Jeremy Meyers. 10/16 - 10/25 Thu-Sat 7:30 with 2 matinees Sat 10/18 and 10/25 at 2:00. Presented by Bellissima Productions in the community room at the Ujima Theatre at 429 Plymouth Ave. Buffalo, NY 14213. (716) 218-8530
bellissimaproductions.org

BITE ME PUBLICITY BLURB: Kicking off Bellissima Production's 2025-26 season in October, BITE ME finds that Nathan is ditching class when he stumbles upon Melody crying in a storage closet. He’s a white boy with family money and dangerous habits, while she’s the lone Black girl on campus, an overachiever academically who's battling isolation. They form an unexpected bond and it’s not long before the heat between them boils over. BITE ME explores the drama (and trauma) they face in high school, and the unfinished business waiting for them at their reunion a decade later. Content Warning: sexual themes & simulated sexual acts, strong language, simulated use of drugs and drinking, discussion of domestic abuse, self-harm, microaggressions/racism

_____

NIGHT WATCH, a thriller by Lucille Fletcher of "Sorry, Wrong Number" fame) starring Scott Borish, Tara Kaczorowski, Candace Kogut-Lackie, Rick Lattimer, Gabrielle Nunzio, Johnny Rowe. 10/10 - 10/26 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30, also Sat 10/18 and 10/25 at 2:30. Presented by the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteroperaorg

NIGHT WATCH PUBLICITY BLURB:

Unable to sleep, Elaine Wheeler paces the living room of her Manhattan townhouse, troubled by unsettling memories and vague fears. Her husband tries to comfort her, but when he steps away for a moment, Elaine screams as she sees (or believes she sees) the body of a dead man in the window across the way. The police are called, but find nothing except an empty chair. Elaine’s terror grows as shortly thereafter she sees still another body—this time a woman’s—but by now the police are skeptical and pay no heed to her frantic pleas. Her husband, claiming that Elaine may be on the verge of a breakdown, calls in a psychiatrist, who agrees with his suggestion that Elaine should commit herself to a sanitarium for treatment. From this point on, the plot moves quickly and grippingly as those involved—Elaine’s old friend and house guest Blanche; the inquisitive and rather sinister man who lives next door; and the nosy German maid Helga—all contribute to the deepening suspense and mystery of the play as it draws towards its riveting and chilling climax.

Note: Lucille Fletcher also wrote SORRY WRONG NUMBER which - Orson Welles called “the greatest single radio script ever written.”

_____

THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE, a play by Tom Dudzick (of OVER THE TAVERN fame), directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Danette Pawlowski, Alyssa Walsh, Dan Morris, Steve Jakiel, and, making her Buffalo stage debut, Anna Lauger. 10/9-10/25 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 . Presented by American Repertory Theater at the Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY. 716-339-2999 artofwny.org

THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE PUBLICITY BLURB: Art of WNY celebrates the company's 18th season, featuring Buffalo's native son Tom Dudzick returning home with his regional premiere of THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE from October 9th to October 25th. This well-crafted story of two sisters, the man in the attic, a cynical grandpa, and a cello-playing teenager comes together under one roof on Buffalo's East Side. This is where we see that sometimes in life, and even through death, it's never too late to find joy and forgiveness. The Kozackis of 305 Paderewski Drive are your average family pursuing their artistic, literary, and business goals in their own quiet way. Young Abby takes cello lessons. Mom is writing her first novel. Dad hosts a podcast from the attic. And Aunt Fran works at the KFC. The playwright requests that nothing more be revealed except to say that at one point in the story, ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE! Join ART/WNY for a thrilling adventure into the supernatural world of Paderewski Drive, where mysteries unravel, and secrets are revealed.

_____

OPENING THIS WEEK:

COME FROM AWAY by Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Randall Kramer, music direction by Theresa Quinn. 10/23-11/9 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 and 8:00, Sun 2:00 presented by MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main Street, corner Tupper). (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

COME FROM AWAY PUBLICITY BLURB: The inspiring true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers on 9/11 and the small town in Canada that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. An uplifting example of the very best of human nature.

_____

OAK, a new play by Terry Guest, directed by Dawn M. Simmons, starring Dasia Cervi, P.K. Fortson, Vernia Sharisse Garvin, and Ember Tate-Steele. Previews 10/24-10/28, Opening 10/29, then 10/30-11/15 Thu-Sat 7:30 with extra performance Monday 11/3 at 7:30. Presented by the Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

OAK Publicity Blurb: A thriller about 3 kids, a swamp monster, and a lady with a shotgun. It's "snatching season," and cousins Pickle, Big Man, and Suga are right to be feeling unsettled. It's 7:00 p.m. Do you know where your children are?

OAK bursts onto the stage this season as a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, haunting and thrilling audiences caught in the grip of the shadows lurking beneath the water's surface. A perfect thriller for Spooky Szn, Guest's razor-sharp dialogue and poetic storytelling fuse eerie horror with raw emotional truth, creating a performance that is as intimate as it is electrifying. Directed by Dawn Meredith Simmons, OAK is not just a play — it’s an urgent, unforgettable theatrical journey that will leave you breathless and thinking long after the curtain falls.

_____

SWEENEY TODD, in concert, musical by Stephen Sondheim, 10/23-26, Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00 at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport, NY 14904. (716) 438-1130 lockportpalacetheatre.org

SWEENEY TODD Publicity Blurb: Stephen Sondheim’s thrilling musical tale of the infamous barber of Fleet Street comes to life! Featuring an on-stage orchestra and a talented cast, this stylized concert version of the Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder, and revenge will transport you to the dark and mysterious streets of Victorian London.

_____

THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM, a play by Bella Poynton, directed by Mike Doben, a collaboration between First Look Buffalo and Buffalo United Artists. 10/24-11/8 (8 performances) Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, Sun 1:00 performed at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville, NY. firstlookbuffalo.com or zeffy.com

THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM PUBLICITY BLURB:

This haunting two-act drama spans decades and dimensions. In 1965, Daisy and Stanley flee a violent brawl and take refuge in a hotel room—only to confront eerie revelations and unexpected intimacy. Fast-forward to 2025: the same room now hosts Daphne and Sage, a ghost-hunting YouTube couple chasing viral fame. But as their night unfolds, the ghosts they seek begin to chase them back. The play explores themes of trauma, memory, and the cost of chasing spectacle over truth.

_____

URINETOWN, a musical by Mark Hollman, book by Greg Kotis, directed by Louis Colaicovo, music director Allan Paglia. 10/24-11/9 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 Presented by Second Generation Theatre on stage at the Smith Theatre, Info (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) Tickets through Shea's. Visit sheas.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: URINETOWN is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms.

_____

OPENING NEXT WEEK:

CONSCIENCE, a play by Joe DiPietro, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Josie DiVincenzo, Anna Krempholtz, David Mitchell, and Nick Stevens. 10/30 - 11/23 Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 Presented by the Jewish Repertory Theatre 2640 N. Forest Road Amherst, NY 14068 716.688.4033 jccbuffalo.org/events

CONSCIENCE Publicity Blurb: With themes of Courage, integrity, and political resistance, CONSCIENCE is a riveting drama about Margaret Chase Smith, the first woman elected to both the House and Senate from Maine. In 1950, she stood alone to denounce Senator Joseph McCarthy’s fear-driven crusade, delivering her historic “Declaration of Conscience" speech. It was a public act of defiance at a time when both Democrats and Republicans were cowed into silence for fear of retribution. It came at a cost: She was shunned by her colleagues, challenged in a primary, and McCarthy threatened to expose her personal secrets. CONSCIENCE is the story of a remarkable woman who stood up for what was right and refused to back down.

SELECT OPENINGS IN NOVEMBER, 2025

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 2025, a new production of Dickens' Classic, created and directed by Daniel F. Lendzian & Chris J. Handley. at The Alleyway, 11/01 - 12/21 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202

716-852-2600

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: Theatre maker Daniel F. Lendzian adapts Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale into a gorgeous new production for our time. Directed by Chris J Handley with scenic design by Justin and Christopher Swader (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), the Alleyway brings a fresh new spirit to our longstanding holiday tradition!

_____

GIDEON'S KNOT 11/7 - 11/22 Produced by the Brazen Faced Varlets

GIDEON'S KNOT PUBLICITY BLURB:

_____

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, 11/7 - 12/21 Produced by The Shaw Festival

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB:

_____

STRING, 11/7 - 11/29 Produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre

STRING PUBLICITY BLURB:

_____

THE CONSUL, an opera by Gian Carlo Menotti, presented by Fredonia’s Hillman Opera, directed by Daniel Lendzian and conducted by Emily Schaad, starring students from Fredonia’s School of Music. 11/13 - 11/16 (four performances) Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 at the Marvel Theatre in the Rockefeller Arts Center on the SUNY Fredonia campus. Visit: events.fredonia.edu/event/hillman-opera-menottis-the-consul

THE CONSUL PUBLICITY BLURB: This opera offers a gripping and timely revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera with its haunting narrative, centered on a family’s desperate attempt to escape a totalitarian regime and the cold indifference of bureaucracy. THE CONSUL remains as resonant today as it was in 1950.

_____

THIRST, 11/7 - 11/23 Produced by the Irish Classical Theatre

THIRST PUBLICITY BLURB:

_____

SELECT OPENINGS IN DECEMBER, 2025

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE, a holiday "spectacle" presented by Cirque du Soleil, their first-ever Christmas show. 12/17 - 12/28, Dec 17–19: 7:30 PM nightly, Dec 20–21: Multiple shows daily (2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM) Dec 23–24 Afternoon and evening performances, Dec 26–28: Matinees and evening shows at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY Visit sheas.com

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE publicity blurb: Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” the storyline is about Isabella, a young girl who feels she’s outgrown her family’s Christmas traditions, and is swept into a fantastical winter wonderland after a snowstorm separates her from her father. Along the way, she encounters whimsical characters, acrobats, reindeer, and children who help rekindle the holiday spirit and reunite the family.

Family-friendly, suitable for all ages with a runtime of 85 minutes, no intermission.

=============================================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows include:

THE NOTEBOOK, October 7-13, 2025

WICKED, November 12-30, 2025

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, Opening December 17, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

==========================================================

Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre

Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” WNED Classical where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
  • Good shows up now and opening next week
    Theater Talk: Hear Anthony's amusing family trip for DAMN YANKEES, THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR, and more! Meanwhile, there are plenty of local openings (click through for listings).
    Theater Talk: Hear Anthony's amusing family trip for DAMN YANKEES, THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR, and more! Meanwhile, there are plenty of local openings (click through for listings).

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony recounts to Peter his recent trip down to see family in Maryland, a trip that came with three theatrical delights. First, Anthony went to the updated DAMN YANKEES at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., featuring new lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The action moves from the Washington Senators to the Baltimore Orioles, set in the year 2000. Joe Hardy is now a Black Orioles fan whose father was a standout in the Negro Leagues. His quest isn't just about baseball glory, it's about fulfilling a dream denied to his father due to racial discrimination. Female characters are given more depth, and the team is racially diverse. The family took in a puppet show (75 puppets!) bringing Eric Carle's THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR and several other children's books to the stage. And back home, "Uncle Tony's" niece put on a show, complete with box office, tickets, and a one-person recreation of the caterpillar story to a sold-out house. Anthony's observation was that she had put more thought into the box office than the production, but wished that more local theaters put more thought into their ticketing and lobby experiences. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage!Yes! Do it! Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage!
  • A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING L-R Sydney Contrad, Anthony Alcocer, Heather Holden
    Theater Talk: THE BOOK OF WILL at RLTP has it all; Bring extra Kleenex to THE NOTEBOOK at Shea's; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN (Starring Buffalo) was so funny!; last weekend for A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING (snappy Rodgers & Hammerstein revue) at Kenan.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about THE BOOK OF WILL, an exceptionally moving play at Road Less Traveled, concerning a group of friends working hard to save Shakespeare's plays. A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING takes 31 songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein and presents them in a funny revue at the Kenan Center's Taylor Theater. YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN was given a super presentation by Starring Buffalo. THE NOTEBOOK, a real tear-jerker, opened at Shea's and THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE opened at American Repertory Theater (545 Elmwood Ave). Anthony did get down to NYC to see Buffalo's Stephen McKinley Henderson in the editor's cut of a new documentary titled "This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys" at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, celebrating the lives and legacy of the “first couple of the Broadway stage” Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. CLICK ON THIS PODCAST'S TITLE TO SEE COMPLETE LISTINGS FOR WNY THEATERS!That's right! Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • In THE BOOK OF WILL, at Road Less Traveled Productions, a scene that could be a painting by Engish painter William Hogarth
    Theater Talk: THE BOOK OF WILL CONTINUES at RLTP, Tom Dudzik on two stages, Last weekend at Shawfest, Openings include NOTEBOOK at Shea's, GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Kenan, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Shea's 710. See listings!
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about THE BOOK OF WILL, the last of the 2025 Curtain Up! openings, which continues at Road Less Traveled Productions through 10.19. It's almost "Tom Dudzik month" (referring to the OVER THE TAVERN playwright) with 3 shorts at Desiderio's Dinner Theater and THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE to open at American Repertory Theater (545 Elmwood Ave) on 10/9. Buffalo's Stephen McKinley Henderson to star in a new documentary titled "This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys" set to premiere on Monday, October 6, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City, celebrating the lives and legacy of the “first couple of the Broadway stage” Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • THE COTTAGE at Alleyway Theatre has an all-star cast (L-R Handley, Copps, Krempholtz, Cummings, Benzin, Lendzian not pictured and a terrific set by Tim McMath
    Theater Talk: OUTSIDERS a hit; Closing this weekend: THE COTTAGE, OR, DREAMGIRLS, and THE LAST CROISSANT. BOOK OF WILL continues, Tracy Lane and Josie DiVincenzo on stage in NYC while Michele Ragusa sings Saturday with BPO at KMH
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter look forward to Buffalo's Michele Ragusa, a Broadway star, coming home to sing with Jay Dref and the BPO, one night only, tomorrow, Saturday September 27 at 7:30. (Listen to last week's 9/19 episode for more.) Last chances for good shows closing this weekend: DREAMGIRLS at Shea's 710, OR, (that's the name of the play), at Irish Classical, and THE COTTAGE at The Alleyway. Also, THE LAST CROISSANT (BUA at ART). THE BOOK OF WILL continues at Road Less Traveled Productions. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • OR, a play, at Irish Classical, stars L-R Alexandria Watts, Anna Fernandez, Ryan Cupello.jpg
    Theater Talk: A chat with special guest Michele Ragusa to sing with BPO; Curtain Up! is tonight with five shows on Main Street to add to the excitement. See listings.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk with a special guest, Buffalo's Michele Ragusa, a Broadway star, coming home to sing with Jay Dref and the BPO, one night only, Saturday September 27 at 7:30. (Michele advises get your tickets only through bpo.org.) They also talk about Curtain Up! tonight! This Friday, September 19 and the street party on Main Street at 10 pm with audiences spilling out from THE OUTSIDERS at Shea's, THE COTTAGE at The Alleyway, OR, at Irish Classical, DREAMGIRLS at Shea's 710, and THE BOOK OF WILL at Road Less Traveled Productions. Away from Main, THE LAST CROISSANT with BUA is at the Compass PAC, GODSPELL closes at Ujima, and short plays by Tom Dudzik continue at Desiderios. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • DREAMGIRLS strong cast include George L. Brown as Curti and Augustus Donaldson as Jimmy.
    Theater Talk: So many shows, including THE OUTSIDERS at Shea's and DREAMGIRLS at Shea's 710. For plays think THE COTTAGE (check for cancellations) at Alleyway or OR, at Irish Classical, or away from Main Street, THE LAST CROISSANT, with BUA at 545 Elmwood, or TOM DUDZIK'S short plays at Desiderio's, and GODSPELL, the musical, at Ujima and one day only, Wagner's opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN at Artpark in Lewiston, Saturday, September 13 at 3:00 pm (note new start time).
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the installation of local favorite Anne Gayley's star on the plaza of the stars (in front of Shea's 710) Monday 9/15 at 5:30, in advance of Curtain Up! (this year Friday, September 19) where the street party at 10pm should be grand with THE OUTSIDERS touring Shea's. GODSPELL at Ujima Co. proved to be a high-energy affair, as was DREAMGIRLS (SaxonAnsari Productions), and a modern play, a fast-paced historical fiction about the 1660s Restoration playwright Aphra Behn, and THE LAST CROISSANT with BUA at the Compass PAC. Three short plays by Buffalo's Tom Dudzick continue at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • GODSPELL Rehearsal at Ujima Co. Show opens September 5
    Current season opens in advance of Curtain Up! (September 19): GODSPELL at Ujima, DREAMGIRLS at 710, Tom Dudzik's three short plays at Desiderio's, THE COTTAGE at The Alleway, a mixed-up historical fiction called OR at Irish Classical, and THE LAST CROISSANT with BUA at the Compass PAC. Click through to see complete listings.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the current season opening well in advance of Curtain Up! (this year Friday, September 19). There's GODSPELL at Ujima Co., DREAMGIRLS (SaxonAnsari Productions), Tom Dudziks three short plays at Desiderio's in Cheektowaga, THE COTTAGE (a farce) at The Alleway, and a modern play, an historical fiction about the 1660s Restoration playwright Aphra Behn, and THE LAST CROISSANT with BUA at the Compass PAC. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • ONCE IN MY LIFETIME cast relives the "Wide Right" trauma
    Theater Talk: ONCE IN MY LIFETIME at Lancaster Opera House will have you Bill-ieve, MURDER ON THE LAKE very funny at Shawfest, Ujima's GODSPELL to concentrate on "the outsider," and Shea's Broadway season highly anticipated (esp. THE OUTSIDERS and KIMBERLY AKIMBO)
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter appreciate the upcoming Shea's lineup, particularly THE OUTSIDERS and KIMBERLY AKIMBO. The new season is already underway with Donna Hoke's ONCE IN MY LIFETIME, a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl fantasy (spoiler: we win!) at the Lancaster Opera House, and Ujima Theater Co. also opens early on 9/5 with GODSPELL and the theme of the outsider. The Shaw Festival is running strong all the way through October 5, including a very entertaining MURDER ON THE LAKE, where an audience member takes on the role of detective on stage with several favorite Shaw actors improvising their roles. Very funny.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • Disney's touring BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Shea's stars a remarkable cast including Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L, Philippe as The Beast through 8/24
    Theater Talk: RIP Artie Award-winning actor Hugh Davis; all-Black production (author, director, cast) of BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY stunning at Shawfest; African-American playwright C.A. Johnson's THE WITNESSES closes this weekend at Chautauqua; Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST magnificent at Shea's (what a cast!) closes this Sunday.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter remember Artie Award-winning Buffalo actor Hugh Davis, who died under tragic circumstances last week and who gave us more than three decades of solid performances, mostly in roles by African American playwrights, mostly at Ujima Company and the Paul Robeson Theatres, but all over town. He will be missed. For an in-depth look, visit Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. An all-Black (author, director, cast) production of BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY delivers a superior experience in the Jackie Maxwell Theatre at the Shaw Festival. It's been 25 years since BEAUTY AND THE BEAST was the first Disney animated film to be made into a musical, and the touring production at Shea's is stunning, with excellent performances. This weekend the Chautauqua Theater Company closes the premiere of C.A. Johnson's play THE WITNESSES.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • Anthony Chase with mic leads discussion at Shawfest with Philip Aiken, Fiona Byrne, and Neil Barclay
    Theater Talk: Anthony's talk at Shaw a success; preview of BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY had added delight; Chautauqua has two openings; and Veanne Cox has three shows in development (fingers crossed for WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT)
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about “Anecdotes & Stories from the Theater” at the Shaw Festival when Anthony had a fun-filled conversation with director Philip Akin, and actors Fiona Byrne and Neil Barclay. And he's been invited back next year! After the discussion, they went to the nearby Jackie Maxwell Theatre for a preview of BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY with the director, Kimberly Rampersad, filling in last minute with script in hand. Again, a reminder that the Chautauqua Theater Company is premiering C.A. Johnson's play THE WITNESSES, as well as the CTC's New Play Workshop presenting BEST FOR BABY Sat- Sun 8/16-17. Anthony visited his friend, Broadway actor Veanne Cox, who is in on the ground floor of the development of three potential Broadway shows: a musical version of MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS, a version of "Summer Stock" to be called GET HAPPY (after one of the shows most famous songs), and, saving the best (or wildest) for last, a jukebox musical using the plot of Henry Fielding's novel "Tom Jones" using songs by the Welsh pop singer Tom Jones, to be called WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.