Evan Wang, this year's National Youth Poet Laureate, wants to use poetry to enact social change

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 18, 2025 at 12:06 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Evan Wang, the first young man to be named the National Youth Poet Laureate by the literary group Urban Word.

His love for poetry began in his early teens, inspired by other past winners like Amanda Gorman. Now, he wants to find a way to use poetry to organize his community and enact social change.

