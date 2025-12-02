© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Songwriting legend John Prine is at the center of concert documentary 'You Got Gold'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 2, 2025 at 11:58 AM EST
John Prine plays guitar. (Courtesy of Abramorama, Oh Boy Pictures and Radicalmedia)
Courtesy of Abramorama, Oh Boy Pictures and Radicalmedia
John Prine plays guitar. (Courtesy of Abramorama, Oh Boy Pictures and Radicalmedia)

Multiple Grammy-winning songwriter John Prine died of COVID-19 complications in April 2020. More than two years later, on what would have been Prine’s 76th birthday, musicians gathered to pay tribute. Now, a new documentary film, “You Got Gold: A Celebration of John Prine,” captures those concerts.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Fiona Whelan Prine, Prine’s widow, and producer of the concerts and the film.

Here & Now Newsroom