© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlighting the Teacher of the Year 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 25, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST

This year’s National Teacher of the Year is embarking on a year-long tour to inspire fellow teachers around the country.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ashlie Crosson, an English teacher at Mifflin County High School in Pennsylvania. And we hear from students at Central Elementary School in Olathe, Kansas, had to say about their music teacher, Rachel Marlow, who was named 2026 Kansas Teacher of the Year

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom