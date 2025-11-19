WATCH NOW: Understanding Autism: Together in Experience and Advocacy

© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Understanding Autism: Together in Experience and Advocacy

Buffalo Toronto Public Media
November 19, 2025

Recent public statements by federal sources and “influencer” culture have contributed to confusion and fear around vaccines, and Tylenol use during pregnancy. Join local experts and advocates for a virtual discussion of these recent statements about autism. Make informed decisions based on science and lived experience, not speculation.

The panelists, guided by BTPM Disabilities Beat Reporter Emyle Watkins, will explore the evidence about claims linking Tylenol and vaccines to autism, and how such claims may undermine health professional and advocacy efforts. Whether you're a parent, healthcare provider, educator or interested member of the public, you will find tools to navigate these complex health narratives and support informed decision-making.
