RFK Jr. wants Americans to eat more saturated fats. Why nutrition experts are concerned

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 18, 2025 at 11:46 AM EST

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to change U.S. dietary guidelines to encourage Americans to eat more saturated fats. But nutrition experts are warning that consuming more saturated fat could lead to higher rates of cardiovascular disease.

Sarah Todd, commercial determinants of health reporter with STAT, joins us to discuss.

