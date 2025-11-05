© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Connecticut State Senator living off dollars a day, solidarity with SNAP benefit recipients

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published November 3, 2025 at 9:06 AM EST
Senator Saud Anwar lunch on October 29
Senator Saud Anwar Facebook
Senator Saud Anwar lunch on October 29

Connecticut State Senator Saud Anwar has been feeding himself on just $6.20 per day -- the total he says more than 350,000 Connecticut residents who rely upon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits live on.

SNAP benefits lapsed Saturday as a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown, and two judges ruled Friday that the Trump administration has until later today to come up with a funding plan.

In the meantime, Anwar has been sharing posts on social media of his three daily meals, often consisting only of tea or water and a banana.

The Connecticut Democrat, who represents the state’s Third District, says elected officials should not turn their backs on those suffering. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Anwar Sunday.
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons