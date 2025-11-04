© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Inside 'Dispatch,' the video game that plays like an interactive superhero show

WBUR | By James Perkins Mastromarino
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:58 AM EST
Players make dialogue choices for ex-superhero Robert in new story-focused game Dispatch. (Courtesy of AdHoc Studio)
Courtesy of AdHoc Studio
A new video game plays like an interactive, animated show for grown-ups. In “Dispatch,” you play a dispatcher who sends superheroes to emergencies across Los Angeles. Your choices change a story that’s rolling out through new episodes that come out every week, just like a show.

Here & Now‘s James Perkins Mastromarino reports on how Dispatch fuses TV and video games.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

