Radio Bilingüe Comes to WNY/Ontario

Sin Fronteras WNY & BTPM partner on Latino radio station

Sin Fronteras WNY and Buffalo Toronto Public Media announced today at the Hispanic Heritage Community Breakfast that they have launched a Latino radio station on 88.7 WBFO HD3. Listeners in Western New York and Southern Ontario can listen to Radio Bilingüe on HD radio. Radio Bilingüe is the leading Latino public radio network and Spanish content producer in US public media. Local shows and sponsors will be added to the line-up in the coming months.

“This is a monumental step forward to bring Hispanic/Latino programming to our growing Hispanic community here in WNY, and we are grateful for the partnership with Buffalo Toronto Public Media. This has been in the works for many years, and I am delighted that it has finally come into fruition.,” said Casimiro Rodriguez, President and Founder of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York and of Sin Fronteras WNY. “We’ve already got a local talk show program in production and several sponsors signed on. It won’t be long before our local community will hear local voices on the station.”

Produced by and for diverse Latinos, Radio Bilingüe offers a wide range of programming around the clock: vibrant music, news and information, and forums for Latino voices. In Spanish, English, Mixteco and Triqui, Radio Bilingüe fosters inclusive dialogue. The programming centers Latino arts, culture and languages as the fabric of our communities, and puts critical information in the hands of audiences often ignored by other media.

“Similar to our Adaptive Sports initiatives and WBFO’s What’s Next, Radio Bilingüe aligns closely with Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s mission to support communities typically overlooked by traditional media. Through this partnership with Sin Fronteras WNY and the Hispanic Heritage Council, Radio Bilingüe will serve and celebrate our Latino audiences from Southern Ontario to the Southern Tier,” said Tom Calderone, President & CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

Later this summer, listeners will be able to stream Radio Bilingüe through a website, smart speakers, and mobile phones.

# # #

About Sin Fronteras WNY

Sin Fronteras WNY / Beyond Borders WNY, is Buffalo's media platform for acculturated Hispanics in WNY; producing content that informs, entertains and inspires the forward thinking. Stories that are important bicultural Hispanics, that are WNY residents with cultural ties to Latin America. Many Latinos today identify with both cultures, Sin Fronteras WNY will fill the need for a news platform that caters to bilingual and English-speaking Latinos. Sin Fronteras is sponsored by Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, Inc.

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include WNED PBS, WBFO (NPR) (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), WNED Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), WBFO The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), Radio Bilingüe (88.7 HD3), WNED Create, and WNED PBS KIDS. WNED PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at wned.org.