Media News

September 3, 2024

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS RETURNS

Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Published September 3, 2024 at 11:02 AM EDT
A photo of a football field with overlaying text reading "FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS"

BTPM Covers High School Football Live

The celebration of high school sports returns with another season of Friday Night Lights -- now available on radio AND TV! Last year, Western New York Athletics partnered with Buffalo Toronto Public Media to bring live audio coverage of the best high school football in our region to WBFO on Friday nights throughout the fall. This year, watch live coverage on WNED Create each week.

Starting on Sept. 6, BTPM will livestream the games every Friday at 7pm on WBFO 88.7 or at wbfo.org and on WNED Create (Spectrum Channel 1275 and over the air on 17.2”). Western New York has become a force in high school football as the Bennett Tigers have made annual visits to the NYSPHSAA Football Championship. The team brought back the state title in the AA football final in 2023.

“BTPM is excited to be Western New York’s source for high school football,” said President & CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media Tom Calderone, “and to provide a visual platform for our community to enjoy the games in real time.”

Tentative Friday Night Lights Regular Season Schedule Fall 2024:

  • 9/6  Orchard Park at Sweet Home
  • 9/13  St. Joes at Jamestown
  • 9/20  Frontier at Clarence
  • 9/27  Clymer/Sherman/Panama at Franklinville/Ellicottville
  • 10/4  Iroquois at Pioneer
  • 10/11  Jamestown at Lancaster
  • 10/18  Fredonia at Southwestern
  • 10/25  Bennett at Orchard Park

Support for Friday Night Lights comes from our members, Cellino Law, and Mr. Goodbar. Friday Night Lights is a presentation of Western New York Athletics and Buffalo Toronto Public Media Sports.

