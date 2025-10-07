© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

How one young man in Gaza is coping, two years after the war began

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
18-year-old Mohammed Hatem at the gym. (Courtesy of Mohammed Hatem)
Tuesday marks two years since Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing nearly 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage. In response, Israeli forces launched a war in Gaza and have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians.

As Israel and Hamas participate in indirect peace talks in Egypt, we check in with Mohammed Hatem, a young man in Gaza who is passionate about fitness and uses it to help him cope with the violence surrounding him.

Mohammed Hatem exercises. (Courtesy of Mohammed Hatem)
