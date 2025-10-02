© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Our oceans are becoming more acidic. Why does that matter?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 2, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT

As more carbon dioxide from fossil fuel pollution enters the oceans, the water gets more acidic. Researchers in a new study note that the ocean has gotten 30 to 40% more acidic since the beginning of the industrial revolution.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Matt Simon, senior staff writer at Grist, about what increasing ocean acidification means for marine life and the future of the planet as a whole.

