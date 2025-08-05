© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democratic lawmaker on why he won't return to Texas until the special session is over

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 5, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT
State Reps. Armando Walle, center right, and Ana Hernandez, center left, both Democrats from Houston, talk with past presidents of the National Conference of State Legislatures, Jane Campbell, left, and Leticia Van de Putte, right, during the Legislative Summit, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
/
State Reps. Armando Walle, center right, and Ana Hernandez, center left, both Democrats from Houston, talk with past presidents of the National Conference of State Legislatures, Jane Campbell, left, and Leticia Van de Putte, right, during the Legislative Summit, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

The Texas House of Representatives is at a standstill, after Democratic members left the state to prevent a vote on redrawing Texas’s congressional maps midway through the special session. The bill, if passed, would create five more winnable districts for Texas Republicans. Democratic House members fled to several democratic states, including Illinois and Massachusetts.

We speak with Texas state Rep. Armando Walle, a Democrat, who decamped to Boston to avoid the vote.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom