The Tapestry of Perry

We speak with Gary and Betty Burley about their inspiring family legacy that led to the creation of East Hill Creamery, dedicated to crafting exceptional artisan cheese from raw milk, with their children continuing this multi-generational tradition that showcases the significance of family and craftsmanship.

Next, we visit Act 4 Books to chat with Maggie Peace about how this community-supported bookstore—funded through local investments and patron subscriptions—is blossoming into a vibrant hub for Perry’s readers and dreamers.

We conclude with Josh Rice, Pilar McKay, and Kate Welshofer—three creatives who have ventured far but returned to enrich Perry’s next chapter. They have launched The Nameless Club, a community storytelling series inspired by 19th-century gatherings at Glen Iris near Letchworth State Park. Hosted at Theatre @37 in Perry, this club offers a welcoming space for neighbors to share stories and reimagine community—one voice at a time.