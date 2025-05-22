© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Tapestry

The Tapestry of Perry

Published May 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
In this episode of Tapestry, we explore Perry, New York, on the eastern edge of Wyoming County—a town where artistry, agriculture, and storytelling unite.

We speak with Gary and Betty Burley about their inspiring family legacy that led to the creation of East Hill Creamery, dedicated to crafting exceptional artisan cheese from raw milk, with their children continuing this multi-generational tradition that showcases the significance of family and craftsmanship.

Next, we visit Act 4 Books to chat with Maggie Peace about how this community-supported bookstore—funded through local investments and patron subscriptions—is blossoming into a vibrant hub for Perry’s readers and dreamers.

We conclude with Josh Rice, Pilar McKay, and Kate Welshofer—three creatives who have ventured far but returned to enrich Perry’s next chapter. They have launched The Nameless Club, a community storytelling series inspired by 19th-century gatherings at Glen Iris near Letchworth State Park. Hosted at Theatre @37 in Perry, this club offers a welcoming space for neighbors to share stories and reimagine community—one voice at a time.

Tapestry Season 1
Latest Episodes
    The Tapestry of Le Roy
    On this episode of Tapestry, we’re heading to Genesee County to uncover the vibrant spirit of Le Roy, New York.
    The Tapestry of Jamestown
    This week on Tapestry, we travel to Jamestown, New York — a city where creativity, compassion, and conservation come together in inspiring ways.
    The Tapestry of Medina
    This week on Tapestry, we journey to the historic village of Medina in Orleans County—where the past and present are beautifully intertwined.
    The Tapestry of Lewiston
    On this episode of Tapestry, we venture to Lewiston, NY, a town brimming with history and culture with Artpark, the Lewiston Museum, and more!
    The Tapestry of Olean
    On this episode, we’re heading to the heart of Cattaraugus County to explore the innovation and charm of Olean, New York. From entrepreneurial sparks igniting at St. Bonaventure University to the warm welcome of Bonnie’s Blend at RocketCup Coffee, we discover how local businesses are weaving community values into their operations.
    The Tapestry of Angelica
    On Tapestry's inaugural episode, we head to Allegany County to explore the area in and around Angelica, NY.