© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG
Tapestry logo
Tapestry

The Tapestry of Akron

Published May 29, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Background: pale yellow background. At the top: tapestry logo. At the bottom: a "Welcome to Akron" sign
Mariann Do

This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to the village of Akron, NY where stories of heart, heritage, and hustle shine through. First stop: White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary, where founder Polla Milligan has created a peaceful haven for aging pups in need of love and comfort. Then we make our way to Cipollina Rustic Italian Kitchen, a family-run culinary gem tucked into Akron’s Main Street, where cousins—and co-owners—Chef Jerry Clementi and Laurie Bordonaro Mozée are blending family tradition with culinary flair. We close the episode on the wrestling mats at the Akron Wrestling Club with 10-year-old Honor Smoke, a rising athlete breaking boundaries in a sport still dominated by boys. Her talent and determination earned her the cover of Sports ReIllustrated in January 2025—and she’s just getting started.

Do you have a great story in Western New York we should consider for a future episode, email us: tapestry@btpm.org. We’d love to hear from you!

Tapestry Season 1
Latest Episodes
  • The Tapestry of Perry
    In this episode of Tapestry, we explore Perry, New York, on the eastern edge of Wyoming County—a town where artistry, agriculture, and storytelling unite.
  • Tapestry logo
    The Tapestry of Le Roy
    On this episode of Tapestry, we’re heading to Genesee County to uncover the vibrant spirit of Le Roy, New York.
  • Tapestry logo
    The Tapestry of Jamestown
    This week on Tapestry, we travel to Jamestown, New York — a city where creativity, compassion, and conservation come together in inspiring ways.
  • Tapestry logo
    The Tapestry of Medina
    This week on Tapestry, we journey to the historic village of Medina in Orleans County—where the past and present are beautifully intertwined.
  • Tapestry logo
    The Tapestry of Lewiston
    On this episode of Tapestry, we venture to Lewiston, NY, a town brimming with history and culture with Artpark, the Lewiston Museum, and more!
  • Tapestry logo
    The Tapestry of Olean
    On this episode, we’re heading to the heart of Cattaraugus County to explore the innovation and charm of Olean, New York. From entrepreneurial sparks igniting at St. Bonaventure University to the warm welcome of Bonnie’s Blend at RocketCup Coffee, we discover how local businesses are weaving community values into their operations.
  • Tapestry logo
    The Tapestry of Angelica
    On Tapestry's inaugural episode, we head to Allegany County to explore the area in and around Angelica, NY.