The Tapestry of Akron

This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to the village of Akron, NY where stories of heart, heritage, and hustle shine through. First stop: White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary, where founder Polla Milligan has created a peaceful haven for aging pups in need of love and comfort. Then we make our way to Cipollina Rustic Italian Kitchen, a family-run culinary gem tucked into Akron’s Main Street, where cousins—and co-owners—Chef Jerry Clementi and Laurie Bordonaro Mozée are blending family tradition with culinary flair. We close the episode on the wrestling mats at the Akron Wrestling Club with 10-year-old Honor Smoke, a rising athlete breaking boundaries in a sport still dominated by boys. Her talent and determination earned her the cover of Sports ReIllustrated in January 2025—and she’s just getting started.

