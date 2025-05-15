© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Tapestry logo
Tapestry

The Tapestry of Le Roy

Published May 15, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
On this episode of Tapestry, we’re heading to Genesee County to uncover the vibrant spirit of Le Roy, New York. From historian Lynne Belluscio’s barn quilt trail—which blossomed from 25 planned squares for the village bicentennial into over 100 colorful murals on barns, homes, garages, businesses, and even trees—to the warm embrace of Mama Chavez’s Taqueria, where Maria and her family and their authentic recipes flavors became a community lifeline during COVID, we discover how creativity and care connect neighbors. We wrap up by sitting down with 22‑year‑old Sam Zerillo and his mentor Ben Beagle of the Batavia Daily News to learn how Sam’s desire to revive The Le Roy Weekend Gazette is weaving history and local journalism into the town’s next chapter.

Tapestry Season 1
Latest Episodes
  • Tapestry logo
    The Tapestry of Jamestown
    This week on Tapestry, we travel to Jamestown, New York — a city where creativity, compassion, and conservation come together in inspiring ways.
  • Tapestry logo
    The Tapestry of Medina
    This week on Tapestry, we journey to the historic village of Medina in Orleans County—where the past and present are beautifully intertwined.
  • Tapestry logo
    The Tapestry of Lewiston
    On this episode of Tapestry, we venture to Lewiston, NY, a town brimming with history and culture with Artpark, the Lewiston Museum, and more!
  • Tapestry logo
    The Tapestry of Olean
    On this episode, we’re heading to the heart of Cattaraugus County to explore the innovation and charm of Olean, New York. From entrepreneurial sparks igniting at St. Bonaventure University to the warm welcome of Bonnie’s Blend at RocketCup Coffee, we discover how local businesses are weaving community values into their operations.
  • Tapestry logo
    The Tapestry of Angelica
    On Tapestry's inaugural episode, we head to Allegany County to explore the area in and around Angelica, NY.