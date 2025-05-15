The Tapestry of Le Roy

On this episode of Tapestry, we’re heading to Genesee County to uncover the vibrant spirit of Le Roy, New York. From historian Lynne Belluscio’s barn quilt trail—which blossomed from 25 planned squares for the village bicentennial into over 100 colorful murals on barns, homes, garages, businesses, and even trees—to the warm embrace of Mama Chavez’s Taqueria, where Maria and her family and their authentic recipes flavors became a community lifeline during COVID, we discover how creativity and care connect neighbors. We wrap up by sitting down with 22‑year‑old Sam Zerillo and his mentor Ben Beagle of the Batavia Daily News to learn how Sam’s desire to revive The Le Roy Weekend Gazette is weaving history and local journalism into the town’s next chapter.