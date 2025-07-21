For Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza, the pursuit for food is often a deadly risk

Sunday was the deadliest day for Palestinians in Gaza seeking humanitarian assistance in recent months. According to Gaza health officials, more than 100 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli military while seeking food to disrupt the extreme hunger they’ve been subject to for the past 21 months of war.

NPR’s Daniel Estrin tells us more about the conditions on the ground and the deadly risk Palestinians are taking when they seek assistance under the new aid system.

