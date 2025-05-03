© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
Skin in the Game

The Enduring Spirit of Baseball with Will Bardenwerper

Published May 3, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Mariann Do

This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome Will Bardenwerper — Army veteran, journalist, and author of Homestand: A Memoir of Minor League Baseball and Hope. Blending memoir, sports, and social commentary, Will shares the story behind Homestand — a book that explores the resilience of small towns, the enduring spirit of baseball, and the quiet strength of community. From his military experience to the timeless rhythms of summer nights at the ballpark, this episode dives into what it means to rediscover core American values through the lens of the game.

Latest Episodes
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo and a headshot of Ed O'Hara
    The Branding Game with Ed O’Hara
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with branding legend Ed O’Hara, founder of SME Branding.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo at the top with headshots of Diana Dehm and Scott Jenkins from Green Sports Alliance Foundation
    Sustainability, Impact and Responsibility with Green Sports Alliance
    This week, John and Tim welcome two powerhouse voices in the sports and sustainability space: Diana Dehm, Director of Innovative, Strategic Partnerships for Good, and Scott Jenkins, Co-Founder and Board Chair of the Green Sports Alliance Foundation.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of Rob Zepp
    Hockey’s International Growth and Strategy with NHLPA’s Rob Zepp
    This week, John and Tim welcome Rob Zepp, Senior Director of International Growth and Strategy for the National Hockey League Players’ Association, for an engaging discussion on the NHLPA's global ambitions.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of Aaron Hord
    Youth Sports and Project Play WNY with Aaron Hord
    This week, John and Tim welcome Aaron Hord, Director of Project Play WNY, for an engaging discussion on the transformative power of youth sports.
  • SITG logo with a photo of the group recording the episode
    Accessibility for All with Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports
    John and Tim sit down with the leadership team of Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports and architect Giona Paolercio to discuss the importance of inclusiveness in sports for the disability community and their inspiring vision to build a 100% accessible sports complex in WNY.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with headshots of John Percy and Jim Byers
    Tariffs and Trade Wars in Sports & Leisure with John Percy and Jim Byers
    This week, John and Tim sit down with John Percy, President & CEO of Destination Niagara USA, and Jim Byers, author and former travel editor at the Toronto Star, to explore how tariffs and trade wars shape the sports and leisure economy.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of guest Greg Tranter
    Preserving Sports History with Greg Tranter
    We welcome Greg Tranter, author, historian, and one of the most dedicated curators of sports memorabilia. Greg shares insights into his incredible Buffalo Bills collection, one of the largest in existence, and his passion for preserving the game's rich history.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of Peter Luukko
    Making the Most of Sports Arenas with Peter Luukko
    John and Tim welcome Peter Luukko, Co-Chairman of the Oak View Group Arena Alliance, for a deep dive into the game-changing strategies reshaping event booking.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of Johnny Greco from Shine Entertainment
    The Magic Behind Game-Day Entertainment with Jonny Greco
    We welcome Jonny Greco, Co-founder and “Chief Energy Officer” at Shine Entertainment, for a behind-the-scenes look at the world of game-day entertainment. Jonny talks about crafting unforgettable experiences at sporting events—win or lose.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
    Sports Hospitality and Entertainment with Amy Latimer
    John and Tim are joined by Amy Latimer, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and entertainment.