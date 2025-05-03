The Enduring Spirit of Baseball with Will Bardenwerper

This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome Will Bardenwerper — Army veteran, journalist, and author of Homestand: A Memoir of Minor League Baseball and Hope. Blending memoir, sports, and social commentary, Will shares the story behind Homestand — a book that explores the resilience of small towns, the enduring spirit of baseball, and the quiet strength of community. From his military experience to the timeless rhythms of summer nights at the ballpark, this episode dives into what it means to rediscover core American values through the lens of the game.