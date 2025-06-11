Remembering Brian Wilson: A collection of NPR's interviews, concerts and appreciations

The Beach Boys' co-founder Brian Wilson has died at the age of 82, leaving behind a storied legacy as one of pop music's greatest songwriters and producers.

"Grounded in dreams of an idealized youth, his songs reflected vast ambition enmeshed in the belief that pop could be a conduit to the sublime," NPR's Ann Powers wrote in her obituary.

Here are NPR's best interviews, concerts and appreciations of the late artist.

Interviews

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images / Michael Ochs Archives Brian Wilson in 1964

Producer And Arranger Brian Wilson, A Genius Of Rock, Fresh Air (2002)

Brian Wilson was most responsible for The Beach Boys' unique sound that fused harmonious rock with the ethos of surfing. After the success of The Beach Boys, Wilson had a much-publicized 20-year struggle with drugs and emotional problems. In 1988, he produced his first solo album, Brian Wilson. Ten years later, he recorded another solo album of new material, Imagination.

The songwriter and Beach Boys co-founder reflects on his family, his mental health and his plans for the future — and names his favorite Brian Wilson song.

The Beach Boys: The Harmony Is Endless After All, All Things Considered (2012)

Wilson and Mike Love reminisce about the '60s, Paul McCartney and getting back in the studio.

Brian Wilson Takes On George Gershwin, All Things Considered (2010)

The former Beach Boy's new album is titled Brian Wilson Reimagines Gershwin. Here, Wilson talks about the iconic songwriter's influence, and describes what it means to him to tackle Gershwin's music.

Concerts

Ed Perlstein/Getty Images / Redferns / Redferns Brian Wilson performing in 1976

It's not hard for the legendary musician and songwriter to pick his favorite Beach Boys song.

The band is currently on tour, celebrating its 50th anniversary and a new album called That's Why God Made the Radio. Hear an hour of highlights from several of The Beach Boys' recent shows.

Brian Wilson Sings A Love Letter To California, World Cafe (2008)

Four years after reviving and releasing his abandoned masterpiece, Smile, Wilson is back with a new album, That Lucky Old Sun. Between performances of songs from the new disc, the former Beach Boys singer shares what it was like to return to his old recording home at Capitol Records.

In this two-hour live recording, Wilson plays his most ambitious album, Smile, at Carnegie Hall. Released almost four decades after its creation, the album has been reconstructed and reworked from original tapes and new recordings. Listen to songs from Smile, Beach Boys favorites and excerpts from recording sessions in this Creator's at Carnegie special.

Appreciations

Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives The Beach Boys in 1962

The Beach Boys classic, released in 1966, is the product of a revolutionary approach to songwriting. This story was part of the Peabody-winning series The NPR 100, a collection of stories about the most important songs of the 20th century.

The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds is regarded as a seminal album now, but when it came out in 1966, not many noticed. Watch a mini-documentary by those who made the record.

The Beach Boys: 2062, All Songs Considered (2012)

It's not so hard to imagine a completely new version of the iconic band on stage 50 years from now.

Out of the frustrating Smile sessions came a reset: The Beach Boys' deceptively simple Wild Honey. A new box set collects 54 rarities from 1967, including a new stereo mix of this under-loved song.

A new box set offers a fresh look at "Heroes and Villains," a Beach Boys classic worth taking apart and reexamining.

It took All Songs Considered intern Sarah Ventre about everything she had to admit she hadn't listened to The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds in its entirety. In this recurring series, she finally gives it a spin and tells us what she thinks.

Copyright 2025 NPR