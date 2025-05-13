Remembering May 14: Processing Trauma and Building Resilience

This week, we are proud to bring you special programming throughout the week on remembering the May 14 Tops mass shooting. In today’s installment, we analyze mental health and healing from the tragedy, as well as processing trauma and building resilience. We welcome Siri Sat Nam, Ph.D., a licensed marriage and family therapist with decades of experience helping others with mental, emotional and spiritual healing. He first sits down with Saladin Allah, to break down his path to becoming a therapist. Then he joins Charles Gilbert and Naila Ansari in discussing his work with the survivors of 5/14, and how those living on the East Side of Buffalo can process how they feel about the area three years later.