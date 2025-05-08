© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

white text reading Stronger togethe rnow more than ever
Tapestry logo
Tapestry

The Tapestry of Jamestown

Published May 8, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week on Tapestry, we travel to Jamestown, New York — a city where creativity, compassion, and conservation come together in inspiring ways.

Our first stop is the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, where we explore the lasting legacy of the famed naturalist, artist, and educator whose field guides opened the eyes of millions to the beauty of the natural world. CEO Arthur Pearson shares how Peterson’s groundbreaking approach to art and science made birding accessible to all—and how the institute continues his mission by inspiring new generations of conservationists and nature lovers through education, exploration, and art.

Next, we visit the National Comedy Center, where laughter becomes a form of healing. Their new initiative, One Laugh at a Time: A National Comedy Center Memory Café, creates a joyful, inclusive space for individuals living with memory loss, their loved ones and caregivers – for free. Here, nostalgia, connection, and classic comedy legends like Lucille Ball and Johnny Carson help guests feel at home—and connected. We sit down with the Executive Director, Journey Gunderson, to learn about the genesis of project and how it is proving to have a measuring impact on the community.

Finally, we meet Dena Garfield, whose work centers on helping young people heal, grow, and connect—through a powerful mix of yoga, mindfulness, and time spent with horses. Drawing on her background in equine-assisted therapy and trauma-informed care, at Forest Acres, Dena creates immersive experiences that build confidence, emotional intelligence, and resilience. Whether she’s leading breathwork in a quiet field or guiding a child through their first interaction with a horse, her approach is rooted in compassion and the belief that growth happens when mind, body, and spirit come into harmony.

