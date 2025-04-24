© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Tapestry

The Tapestry of Lewiston

Published April 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Lewiston – EP. 103' against a blue and gold background.

On this episode of Tapestry, we venture to Lewiston, NY, a town brimming with history and culture. At Artpark, a striking creative space with a view of the Niagara River Gorge, we explore its deep Indigenous roots and ongoing efforts to honor the land with Artpark's Indigenous Program Producer, Michele-Elise Burnett. Then, we pause at the Lewiston Museum to continue the story with former president Ken Slaugenhaupt and Curator Tom Collister, uncovering the town's role in the Underground Railroad. This was the route where freedom seekers made their final, daring journey across the Niagara River. Finally, we treat our taste buds with owner Kris Trunzo at Hibbard's Original Frozen Custard, a family-run staple serving generations since 1939. Their culinary tradition is a testament to the town's rich history. We can't give away their trade secrets, but we did learn a lot! Join us as we weave together the stories that make Lewiston unforgettable.

