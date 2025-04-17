The Tapestry of Olean

On this episode of Tapestry, we’re heading to the heart of Cattaraugus County to explore the innovation and charm of Olean, New York. From entrepreneurial sparks igniting at St. Bonaventure University to the warm welcome of Bonnie’s Blend at RocketCup Coffee, we discover how local businesses are weaving community values into their operations. We sit down with Tom Cullen, a business owner who believes success is best shared, and we go on a curious quest to uncover some of Olean’s most imaginative—and surprisingly massive—public art: the city’s famous giant squirrels.