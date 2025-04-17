© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

TAPESTRY cover art with a grid of four squares: red, blue, green, and yellow
Tapestry

The Tapestry of Olean

Published April 17, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
On this episode of Tapestry, we’re heading to the heart of Cattaraugus County to explore the innovation and charm of Olean, New York. From entrepreneurial sparks igniting at St. Bonaventure University to the warm welcome of Bonnie’s Blend at RocketCup Coffee, we discover how local businesses are weaving community values into their operations. We sit down with Tom Cullen, a business owner who believes success is best shared, and we go on a curious quest to uncover some of Olean’s most imaginative—and surprisingly massive—public art: the city’s famous giant squirrels.

