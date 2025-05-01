The Tapestry of Medina

This week on Tapestry, we journey to the historic village of Medina in Orleans County—where the past and present are beautifully intertwined.

Our first stop is the Medina Sandstone Hall of Fame, where we discover how this small town’s signature stone helped build landmarks across the region and beyond. Local historian Mary Zangerle helps us dig into the legacy that still shapes Medina today.

Next, we step inside the newly restored Bent’s Opera House, a 19th-century gem now pulsing with modern life. Jaclyn Eichas, Events Manager, shares how this storied space is once again center stage for the community.

Finally, we visit the Medina Railroad Museum, home to one of the largest toy train layouts in the country. Executive Director Jeffrey Lewis takes us on a nostalgic ride through the golden age of rail travel—and the town’s deep connection to it.

From sandstone to steam engines, and curtain calls to community pride, Tapestry weaves together the rich stories that make Medina a place worth discovering.