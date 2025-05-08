© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next?

Producer's Picks of the Week: Providence Farm Collective & Africa History

Published May 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
On this edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we revisit two standout conversations. First, Jay Moran sits down with Hamadi Ali, Markets Manager at Providence Farm Collective, and Executive Director Kristin Heltman-Weiss. Recently, the organization received unexpected news from the U.S. Department of Agriculture: a grant contract has been terminated just as the growing season begins. The three discuss the impact of this development—not only on the organization but on the communities they serve. Next, we revisit a conversation on the importance of African history and the gaps seen in education on the topic. We welcome Emmanuel Kulu, an African Historian, and Author. He sits down with Jay Moran, to analyze the impact of media on perceptions of black Americans, the necessity of teaching African history to prevent future racial incidents, and the need to reclaim African history.

