Walking Each Other Home & Walking Through Solutions Wednesdays

Published May 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
On today’s episode, we bring you two new conversations. First, we welcome John Masiulionis, the author of “Walking Each Other Home”, a book that addresses the challenges of discussing death with children. He sits down with Jay Moran to break down the book's deeper meaning, and his inspirations for writing it. Next, we welcome back Deja Middlebrook and LaShawn Davis of Walking Through Solutions LLC. The two sit down with Jay Moran, to discuss what they’ve been up to since their last appearance on the show, and their upcoming Wednesday event series at Exchange at Beverly Gray.

