© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
white text reading Stronger togethe rnow more than ever

Why Warren Buffett stepping down matters

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT

Warren Buffett’s announcement this weekend that he would step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway caught many off guard. The announcement, at the end of the company’s annual shareholder meeting, signals a transition of power and leadership at one of the world’s most successful investment companies.

For more on the impact of the decision, host Peter O’Dowd speaks to Roben Farzad, host of the podcast “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom